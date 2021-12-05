Coláiste Pobail Osraí students take part in Scléip competition

Scroll down to read more then click 'NEXT' to see lots more photographs.

Band Salann Mínmade it through to the All Ireland Final of Scléip

Coláiste Pobail Osraí students are no strangers to success in the Scléip music competition, with a win in the All-Ireland Final last year for Stephanie Nic Giolla Phádraig in the best vocal category.

A wide range of acts from the school participated in the regional final on Wednesday, November 24, including solo singers, instrumentalists, and rock bands.



The school is very proud of the accomplished and polished performances by all on the day, the product of hours of practice and dedication.



Performers were accompanied by teachers Siobhán Ní Fhearghaíl and Gráinne Sabhaois, both of whom have worked tirelessly with students on the music competitions and concerts in the school for a number of years.



The Irish language competition, where vocalists have composed their own pieces or translated from another language, is a prestigious one. Gael Linn, the organisation that orchestrates the event yearly, bring in well-known musicians and entertainers to judge, and the standard is always high.

Among the Coláiste’s acts to progress to the All-Ireland Final in February are Transition Year student Elle Ní Mháirtín Éideáin (vocal and guitar), 6th Year student Ella de Búrca (vocals and piano), 1st Year student Seth Ó Scanláin (piano), and the band Salann Mín.

Go n-éirí go geal leo!