Search

04 Dec 2021

Sensory Garden to benefit all at Coláiste Mhuire in north Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Scroll down to read about the Sensory Garden and click 'NEXT' to see more photographs.

ABOVE: John Phillips, Curtis Walsh and Charlie Brennan, Fifth Year LCA students who helped plant the Sensory Garden at Scoil Mhuire, along with teachers and staff

A sensory garden that will benefit the wellbeing of students and staff at Coláiste Mhuire, Johnstown, for years to come, has been created at the school.
Design was the backbone of the garden, flowers with textures and colours which would remain in bloom throughout the school year. It includes herbs which are both useful and decorative.
Teacher Ms Clarke managed the project and with the help of Ollie and his van brought the plants from the Garden Centre and sowed them with the help of Mr Marnell and the LCA classes.
Mr Marnell’s direction and advice on planting was invaluable to the students who planted spring bulbs in the sensory garden and in pots in the courtyard.
The LCA students and Ms Clarke thank everyone who helped.

The creation and construction of the sensory garden was a combined effort by Ms Murphy, Ms Healy and her husband, three students from fifth year LCA, John Phillips, Curtis Walsh and Charlie Brennan. A special mention to Mr Challoner for making the raised beds, helped by Mr Lacey and Mr Walsh. Finally, Ms Clarke deserves a big mention for the amount of effort and commitment during the project.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media