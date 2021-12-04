Sensory Garden to benefit all at Coláiste Mhuire in north Kilkenny

Scroll down to read about the Sensory Garden and click 'NEXT' to see more photographs.

ABOVE: John Phillips, Curtis Walsh and Charlie Brennan, Fifth Year LCA students who helped plant the Sensory Garden at Scoil Mhuire, along with teachers and staff

A sensory garden that will benefit the wellbeing of students and staff at Coláiste Mhuire, Johnstown, for years to come, has been created at the school.

Design was the backbone of the garden, flowers with textures and colours which would remain in bloom throughout the school year. It includes herbs which are both useful and decorative.

Teacher Ms Clarke managed the project and with the help of Ollie and his van brought the plants from the Garden Centre and sowed them with the help of Mr Marnell and the LCA classes.

Mr Marnell’s direction and advice on planting was invaluable to the students who planted spring bulbs in the sensory garden and in pots in the courtyard.

The LCA students and Ms Clarke thank everyone who helped.



The creation and construction of the sensory garden was a combined effort by Ms Murphy, Ms Healy and her husband, three students from fifth year LCA, John Phillips, Curtis Walsh and Charlie Brennan. A special mention to Mr Challoner for making the raised beds, helped by Mr Lacey and Mr Walsh. Finally, Ms Clarke deserves a big mention for the amount of effort and commitment during the project.