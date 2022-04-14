Kilkenny students awarded Carlow College scholarships

Two Kilkenny residents studying in Carlow College, St. Patrick’s were awarded the Mature Student Academic Scholarship and the Academic Achievement Entrance Scholarship for 2022 this week in recognition of their academic achievement in the first year of their undergraduate studies.

The scholarships were two of 18 scholarships awarded across Carlow College’s undergraduate programmes.

Oonagh Anderson and Daragh Ó Faoláin, both studying BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities, received scholarships valued at €500. Oonagh was awarded her scholarship for receiving the highest semester one results in her first year and Daragh achieved the highest CAO points on entry to the BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities in 2021.

Three types of scholarships are available to Carlow College students each year:

Academic Achievement Entrance Scholarships for the student achieving the highest CAO points for each undergraduate course;

Mature Student Entrance Scholarships for the mature student achieving the highest semester one results in their first year;

A range of progression scholarships for the highest achieving students for each programme progressing to the next year.

The students were awarded their Scholarship Awards by College President, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Dr Thomas McGrath at a ceremony in the College.

In congratulating students, Dr McGrath said: “Carlow College, St. Patrick’s is delighted to make these scholarship awards to our well deserving students and to recognise their hard work and dedication to their studies”.

Carlow College, St. Patrick’s is a Higher Education Institution specialising in degree programmes in the areas of arts, humanities and social studies. Located in the heart of Carlow town.