Search

14 Apr 2022

Kilkenny students awarded Carlow College scholarships

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Kilkenny students Oonagh Anderson and Daragh Ó Faoláin

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

14 Apr 2022 2:21 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Two Kilkenny residents studying in Carlow College, St. Patrick’s were awarded the Mature Student Academic Scholarship and the Academic Achievement Entrance Scholarship for 2022 this week in recognition of their academic achievement in the first year of their undergraduate studies.

The scholarships were two of 18 scholarships awarded across Carlow College’s undergraduate programmes.

Oonagh Anderson and Daragh Ó Faoláin, both studying BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities, received scholarships valued at €500. Oonagh was awarded her scholarship for receiving the highest semester one results in her first year and Daragh achieved the highest CAO points on entry to the BA (Hons) in Arts & Humanities in 2021.

Three types of scholarships are available to Carlow College students each year:

  • Academic Achievement Entrance Scholarships for the student achieving the highest CAO points for each undergraduate course;
  • Mature Student Entrance Scholarships for the mature student achieving the highest semester one results in their first year; 
  • A range of progression scholarships for the highest achieving students for each programme progressing to the next year.

The students were awarded their Scholarship Awards by College President, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Dr Thomas McGrath at a ceremony in the College.

In congratulating students, Dr McGrath said: “Carlow College, St. Patrick’s is delighted to make these scholarship awards to our well deserving students and to recognise their hard work and dedication to their studies”.

Carlow College, St. Patrick’s is a Higher Education Institution specialising in degree programmes in the areas of arts, humanities and social studies. Located in the heart of Carlow town.

Your guide to this weekend's live sport on TV

Cash and jewellery stolen in South Kilkenny burglary

Easter Art Fair a treat at Castlecomer Craft yard

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media