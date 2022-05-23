Kilkenny school is one of only sixteen to gain AIB Future Sparks Programme recognition

Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny City is one of 16 schools in Ireland to be recognised by the AIB Future Sparks Programme.

The AIB Future Sparks Programme is a new skills-based interdisciplinary programme for secondary school students, aimed at supporting 12-18 year olds in the development and learning of key life skills.

The programme focuses on themes including sustainability, financial wellness, health and well-being, globalisation and civic literacy.

It also supports the development of core skills including communications, critical thinking and digital innovation.

As an all-girls school, Presentation Secondary School has focused on getting its students involved in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

They’ve done this by inviting female STEM speakers into the school to discuss their experiences of pursuing careers in this field; introducing Technical Graphics, Digital Media Literacy and IT/Coding classes; and offering access to STEM-focused extra-curricular clubs and competitions.

Presentation Secondary School has received a plaque to commemorate its participation, as well as a native Irish tree which will be planted on the grounds of their school.

These trees will contribute to the bank’s commitment to plant 90,000 native Irish trees over the next three years on behalf of new AIB second-level student account holders.

Students were also awarded with individual digital certs to recognise their hard work while supporting biodiversity.

Speaking on the programme, Ms. Caroline Carey, a computer science teacher at Presentation Secondary School said that the programme is giving students valuable life skills.

"I am proud to report that our actions have led to an increase in the students’ interest in STEM, evidenced by their participation in STEM programmes and competitions, an increase in digital literacy and STEM-related skills, and membership of their Computer Club which has grown to over 50 members," she said.

AIB’s Chief People Officer, Geraldine Casey, congratulated Presentation Secondary School on their fantastic achievement.

"At AIB, we are delighted to play our part in supporting students and teachers with educational resources under this programme to guide skills development and preparedness for life beyond school and the world of work," she said.

Through the programme, students and teachers have access to over 55 educational videos from more than 45 different business, thought leaders and entrepreneurs.

They also have access to 190 educational resources including case studies, worksheets, lesson plans and exam questions with content tailored to the various age groups throughout second level.