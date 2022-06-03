Brilliant Barcelona trip for Kilkenny's Coláiste Pobail Osraí TY students

Coláiste Pobail Osraí TY students visited Barcelona recently
Coláiste Pobail Osraí Transition Year students (Idirbhliain ’21-’22) relished their recent trip to Spain.
The group of students and teachers visited the city of Barcelona where they enjoyed many cutural and historic sites such as La Sagrada Familia cathedral, Park Guell with its Gaudi design and Cosmo Caixa science museum.
ABOVE: Róisín Ní Shúilleabháin, Grace Ní Shúilleabháin, Marianne Callery, Lily-Mae Ní Bhraonáin and Molly de Búrca at La Sagrada Familia
The students travelled with múinteoirí Caoimhe, Mícheál and Gemma, with thanks to TY Co-ordinator múinteoir Máire for organising the trip.
Students also had an afternoon to shop on Las Ramblas, as well as a day trip to visit Portaventura theme park. They enjoyed some bowling and swimming in the evenings as well.
All enjoyed their trip immensely and were delighted at the chance to travel abroad given the restrictions of the past two years.
Turas den scoth!
BELOW: Coláiste Pobail Osraí students at Portaventura
