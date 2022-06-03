Search

03 Jun 2022

Brilliant Barcelona trip for Kilkenny's Coláiste Pobail Osraí TY students

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Coláiste Pobail Osraí TY students visited Barcelona recently

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

03 Jun 2022 4:56 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Coláiste Pobail Osraí Transition Year students (Idirbhliain ’21-’22) relished their recent trip to Spain.
The group of students and teachers visited the city of Barcelona where they enjoyed many cutural and historic sites such as La Sagrada Familia cathedral, Park Guell with its Gaudi design and Cosmo Caixa science museum.

ABOVE: Róisín Ní Shúilleabháin, Grace Ní Shúilleabháin, Marianne Callery, Lily-Mae Ní Bhraonáin and Molly de Búrca at La Sagrada Familia

PICTURES: Check out the fairy door trail in Kilkenny's Butler House Gardens

The students travelled with múinteoirí Caoimhe, Mícheál and Gemma, with thanks to TY Co-ordinator múinteoir Máire for organising the trip.
Students also had an afternoon to shop on Las Ramblas, as well as a day trip to visit Portaventura theme park. They enjoyed some bowling and swimming in the evenings as well.
All enjoyed their trip immensely and were delighted at the chance to travel abroad given the restrictions of the past two years.
Turas den scoth!

BELOW: Coláiste Pobail Osraí students at Portaventura

Elegant and historic Georgian property in beautiful Kilkenny location for sale - see more!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media