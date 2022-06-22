Kilkenny students win national poster competition

Ben Dunphy, Eoin Tobin and Danny Walsh from sixth class in Carrigeen National School have won a nationwide poster competition to raise awareness of carbon monoxide and the dangers that it can pose in our homes.

Earlier this year, Gas Networks Ireland, in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI), called for entries to its carbon monoxide safety poster competition.

Students who completed the ‘Energize’ Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational programme were eligible to enter.

The competition received hundreds of amazing entries from all over Ireland, but it was Ben, Eoin and Danny’s poster which was deemed the winner.

[Image: Smiles from Ben, Eoin and Danny as they won an iPad for use in their classroom]

Their poster outlined the potential effects that carbon monoxide poisoning can have including upset stomach, ringing in the ears, shortness of breath, headaches and blurred vision.

Gas Networks Ireland’s Social Sustainability Manager, Gráinne O’Reilly, congratulated Ben, Eoin and Danny and all in Carrigeen National School for winning term two of the 2021/22 Energize poster competition.

"We are delighted that more students are now aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having a working carbon monoxide alarm installed," she said.

Carrigeen National School’s sixth class teacher, Sinead Murphy, said her class thoroughly enjoyed the Energize programme which brought science to life through fun and interactive sessions reflecting the curriculum.

"The programme enables pupils to understand career possibilities in STEM areas and encouraged them to continue with science in second-level education," she said.

"We are delighted that Ben, Eoin and Danny won this award. All our sixth-class pupils engaged in the poster competition and grasped the important safety messages related to carbon monoxide with wonderful creativity.

"Thanks to JAI and Gas Networks Ireland; and also, to Gill Higgins from Dawn Meats who helped deliver the programme.”

The Energize programme delivers science to primary school students around Ireland through practical and engaging lessons to cultivate interest in the subject so students continue with it to second level education.

Carbon monoxide awareness is an important element of the programme.