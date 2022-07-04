New classrooms and special needs unit planned for Kilkenny school

File Photo
Kilkenny & Carlow Education and Training Board have applied for planning permission to conduct works at Scoil Aireagail, Ballyhale, County Kilkenny.
Proposed works include the removal of existing prefabricated classrooms including all associated ancillary footpaths and services to the west side of the school site.
The construction of a new modular building consisting of a special needs unit is planned for this location.
Permission is also sought to construct a new modular building consisting of secondary school classrooms to the south side of the school site.
All associated demolitions works, landscaping works and associated ancillary site works are included in the application.
A decision from Kilkenny County Council on the plans is due by August 28, 2022.
The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue TD with Peter, Jenny, Grace and Sadie O’Hanrahan and Thomas and Olive O’Hanrahan, along with Liam Herlihy, Chairman of Teagasc, and Professor Frank O’M
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.