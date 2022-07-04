Search

04 Jul 2022

New classrooms and special needs unit planned for Kilkenny school

File Photo

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

04 Jul 2022 1:31 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny & Carlow Education and Training Board have applied for planning permission to conduct works at Scoil Aireagail, Ballyhale, County Kilkenny.

Proposed works include the removal of existing prefabricated classrooms including all associated ancillary footpaths and services to the west side of the school site.

The construction of a new modular building consisting of a special needs unit is planned for this location.

Permission is also sought to construct a new modular building consisting of secondary school classrooms to the south side of the school site.

All associated demolitions works, landscaping works and associated ancillary site works are included in the application.

A decision from Kilkenny County Council on the plans is due by August 28, 2022.

