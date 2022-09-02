Search

02 Sept 2022

Fantastic Leaving Cert results for Kilkenny students

'Remarkable resilience' shown by students through Covid

Kilkenny JOhnstown

Angela Conroy, Deputy Principal of Coláiste Mhuire Johnstown congratulates Aoife Ryan on Friday morning as she collects her Leaving Cert results with her mother Amanda Ryan. Photo Christine Tobin

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

02 Sept 2022 2:18 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Leaving Cert results were delivered to the Class of 2022 today - marking one of the biggest milestones in their lives.

More than 1,300 students from schools across the county received their results, both in person and online.

Pictured above are some of the students at Scoil Mhuire Johnstown. 

At another north Kilkenny school a delighted Pat Murphy, Principal of Castlecomer Community School sent his congratulations to all his Leaving Cert Students of 2022. 

"Like last years class they had a disrupted path to the state exams due to Covid, but they showed remarkable resilience throughout," Mr Murphy paid tribute to all the students.


Castlecomer Community School had some students with exceptional results. "Jessica Joyce attaining full points and Sally Ward over 600 points and one in 4 of our 75 students who sat the exam reaching the 500 points mark or better," the proud principal said.

"We expect the great majority of our class to go onto 3rd level Degree courses this year.  We know that from our work with past students on average 85% of our students will go on to study 3rd level Degrees, 5% will go on to apprenticeships, 5% will go on to PLC courses with about 5% going to Agricultural College or employment.


"Our two Guidance Counsellors are on hand this week and next week to assist our 6th Year class of 2022 with any further options, queries they might have.  Well done to everyone and all the very best in your future endeavours."

