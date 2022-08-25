New Kilkenny secondary school opens its doors today

A new era for secondary education in Callan starts today - with the first day for students at Colaiste Abhainn Rí.
The school is the amalgamation of the CBS Colaiste Eamann Rís and the Mercy Order's St Brigid's College. For the first time in Callan there is now a co-ed secondary school.
School principal is Anthony Leahy and deputy principal is Sally Ronayne.
We wish everyone involved, students, teachers, staff and the extended Colaiste Abhainn Rí family the very best as they start this journey together.
Really looking forward to meeting the first, First Year group ever in Colaiste Abhainn Ri tomorrow! @ERSTIRELAND @ceist1 @McAuleyRice @dunnamagginns @kclr96fm @KKPeopleNews pic.twitter.com/5UxhyGbBY4— Coláiste Abhainn Rí (@ColAbhainnRi) August 24, 2022
