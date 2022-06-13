Pictures: Callan's School of Sanctuary welcomes special guests

Bunscoil McAuley Rice in Callan hosted a visit from the School of Sanctuary monitoring team on Thursday, June 9.

The monitoring team were very impressed with the commitment and dedication of the School of Sanctuary committee, lead by Mark Kelly. The team were treated to a presentation from Aboud and Kamal Alhamoud and Mr Kelly.

The school hall was adorned with information about the countries in the world where the students come from. Twenty-five different nationalities attend Bunscoil McAuley Rice and all our students are made feel very welcome and safe.

The visitors had the opportunity to speak with the students and taste some of the food from various countries that their parents had prepared for the occasion.

A School of Sanctuary is a school that is dedicated to being a safe and welcoming place for all, particularly those seeking sanctuary. Many families are looking for sanctuary in some way, though some need sanctuary more than others as a result of the circumstances they may find themselves in.

At Bunscoil McAuley Rice, families from Syria and more recently from Ukraine have joined the school community.

Bunscoil McAuley Rice is a school that supports its children, staff and wider community and extends a welcome to everyone as equal, valued members of the school community. It is a school that is proud to be a place of safety and inclusion for all.

The school supports UNESCO Development Goal number four which aims to ensure that those in vulnerable situations are not excluded or marginalised from or within our schools.

It was a day of great celebration for the school and highlighted the inclusive ethos of Bunscoil McAuley Rice.