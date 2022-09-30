PICTURES: Kilkenny students enjoy school's first international historical education trip

Earlier this month, the sixth year history class in Castlecomer Community Sschool visited the city of Krakow, Poland as part of their Leaving Cert History course.
The educational cultural trip visited Auschwitz Concentration Camp, went on a guided walking tour of the beautiful historic city of Krakow and saw the Schindler Museum and the Krakow Salt Mines up close.
This was the first ever history education trip to a European country by a class from Castlecomer CS.
