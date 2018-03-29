Soccer: Kilkenny midfielder Karen Duggan called up for crunch ties with Republic of Ireland

One of Kilkenny's leading soccer players has been called up for international duty as the Republic of Ireland gear up for some crunch games next week.

Piltown's Karen Duggan has been named in the women's senior squad for their forthcoming FIFA 2019 World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and the Netherlands.

Manager Colin Bell has selected the Peamount United midfielder in a 22-strong squad for the two games, both of which will be played at Shamrock Rovers' Tallaght Stadium in April.

Ireland are set to face Slovakia on Friday, April 6 (kick-off 5pm), before taking on European champions the Netherlands on Tuesday, April 10 (kick-off at 7.30pm).

Ireland go into the two games unbeaten in the qualifying campaign so far with victories over Northern Ireland and Slovakia, and an impressive 0-0 draw against the Netherlands in November.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Sophie Perry-Campbell (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux).

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Denise O'Sullivan (NC Courage), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne), Amy Boyle-Carr (Sion Swifts).

Attackers: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Claire O'Riordan (Wexford Youths), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves).