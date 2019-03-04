Soccer: Weather plays havoc with Kilkenny fixtures

The weather played havoc with the Kilkenny & District League's weekend fixtures, with many of Sunday's junior games losing out in a battle with the elements.

The opening round of the McCalmont Cup was hit hardest by driving wind and heavy rain, with just six of the 15 scheduled games going ahead.

Champions Evergreen A were one of the sides who played, booking their place in round two with a 4-2 win over Clover United A. There were victories also for Freebooters A, Thomastown United A, Ormonde Villa, Bridge United A and River Rangers.

The remaining first round games will be played this weekend.

RESULTS

KCLR McCalmont Cup

River Rangers 5, Thomastown United B 3.

Freebooters B 1, Ormonde Villa 3.

Freebooters A 8, Evergreen C 1.

Newpark B 0, Thomastown United A 6.

Clover United A 2, Evergreen A 4.

Paulstown 06 2, Bridge United B 3.

Women's League

East End United 3, Freebooters 3.

Under-19 League

Evergreen A 5, Evergreen B 1.

Under-17 SSE League of Ireland

Wexford 5, Carlow Kilkenny 2.

Under-17 League

Evergreen A 6, Stoneyford United 1.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Highview Athletic 1, Thomastown United 0.

Bridge United 1, Callan United 3.

Evergreen 1, Freebooters 0.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

East End United 1, Evergreen Athletic 2.

Highview Athletic 0, Thomastown Athletic 1.

Evergreen Boys 0, Freebooters Athletic 3.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Freshford Town 2, Paulstown 06 2.

Callan United 4, Thomastown Boys 1.

Evergreen City 2, Stoneyford United 5.

Freebooters Boys 0, River Rangers 5.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Fort Rangers Athletic 1, Freebooters Athletic 2.

Evergreen Athletic 1, Evergreen Boys 0.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1A

Highview Athletic 2, Spa United 3.

Freebooters Boys 0, Freebooters City 3.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Evergreen City 0, Evergreen Dynamos 1.

Freshford Town 6, Stoneyford Boys 0.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

East End United 4, Fort Rangers Boys 0.

Freebooters Dynamos 3, Paulstown 06 0.