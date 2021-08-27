Colm Whelan ready for European adventure with Ireland

Kilkenny's Colm Whelan has been called up for Ireland duty as the Boys In Green get ready for two crunch European qualifiers.

The Thomastown native, who plays with UCD, is part of the squad named by Republic of Ireland Under-21 manager Jim Crawford for the upcoming UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg. Of the 24 players named, six have been called into the Under-21s for the first time.

Cardiff City’s Joel Bagan and Crystal Palace’s Jake O’Brien are part of their first ever Ireland squad while Brighton & Hove Albion pair Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran receive their first U21s call-up just days after making their debuts for their club.

Fulham’s Ollie O’Neill earns a first call-up to this age group as does Wolfsburg’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty who had trained with Crawford’s squad during their Spain camp in July.

While not part of the 24-man squad, Getafe’s John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa will meet up with the group for training during the international window.



Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad



Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Bury Town, on loan from Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Daniel Rose (Schalke 04).

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Ryan Johansson (Fortuna Sittard, on loan from Sevilla), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), Louie Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa).



Fixtures - UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers (all times are Irish times)

Friday, September 3 | Bosnia & Herzegovina U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, FF BH Football Training Centre, Zenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina, KO: 3.30pm

Tuesday, September 7 | Luxembourg U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, Stade Jos Nosbaum, Dudelange, Luxembourg, KO: 3pm