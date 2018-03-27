Butler Gallery, Kilkenny to get new home with €5 million investment

Work is to begin within weeks on a €5 million new home for Kilkenny’s world-renowned Butler Gallery, Minister of State, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.

Fáilte Ireland will, later this week, present Kilkenny County Council with a Grant Agreement document which will clear the way for the massive tourism initiative at Evan’s Home, Barrack Lane, off John Street.

A total of €2 million will come from the Dept of Arts g, €1.135 million from Failte Ireland and the balance from Kilkenny County Council

“The project will deliver a new home for Kilkenny’s Butler Gallery from Kilkenny Castle to the new site in and around an existing vacant stone alms-house in the middle of Kilkenny City,” said Minister Phelan.

“This investment underpins Kilkenny County Council’s commitment to supporting creativity by developing the infrastructure to allow culture and creativity to flourish.”

opportunity

“The move to Evans Home by the Butler Gallery provides a fantastic opportunity for the gallery to become a compelling element in Ireland’s Ancient East,” he continued.

“It will be another fantastic attraction in the heart of our medieval city and will help attract visitors to the heart of Kilkenny.

“Visitors will be immersed in various stories from different periods of time associated with the Home – of avid art collectors and artists; of monastic power; and of passionate botanists – the voices of the past made memorable through new technologies as well as more traditional media.

“The threads of these tales integrate well with the overall story-telling intention of Ireland’s Ancient East,” Minister Phelan concluded.

The Butler Gallery is one of Ireland’s most vibrant contemporary art spaces, housing an important collection of Irish and international art dating from the 1800s.