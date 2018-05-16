Piltown public meeting will discuss horse-trek trail

A public meeting will be held in Piltown tonight (Thursday) to discuss the future of the walking trail, and the proposed establishment of a horse trail, at Mountain Grove.

The meeting will take place in the Piltown Community Hall at 7pm.

At a recent meeting of the Piltown Municipal District, Cllr Melissa O’ Neill said that there was public concern over the use of the walking track by quad bike users and horses. She said everyone was welcome to come along to the Piltown Community Hall on May 17 at 7pm.

“It’s a fabulous community space and we should make the most of it,” she said.

“I’ve been speaking to many people, and we’re hoping to put together a proposal for a separate horse trail. Hopefully, it will be the start of an extra tourism hub for south Kilkenny.”

The meeting will also see topics such as community funding, biodiversity awareness, and the PPN discussed.