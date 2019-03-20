Kilkenny montessori school awarded €1,000 Get Ireland Growing grant

The winners have been announced in the ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’ community growing fund created by GIY (Grow It Yourself) in partnership with Energia.

One Kilkenny montessori school has been awarded €1,000.

Kilmacow Montessori School said: “We aim to educate pre-school children on the importance of growing and looking after your own crops and taking great pleasure is presenting the foods that are hand grown from an organic garden in school to your own table. This is supported by lots of colourful pictures of different foods to provide visual learning as well as hands on experience and learning through play and social interaction with other children.”

A fund of €75,000 has today been awarded to 86 community food growing projects across the island of Ireland. The teams behind 86 community projects will each receive funds in order to develop their unique projects and ideas further for the benefit of their local community.

The recipients include community groups, schools, NGOs and Not for Profits, community gardens and allotment groups, GIY groups, hospitals, crèches, direct provision centres and men's sheds all across the country. Each group will be awarded funding ranging from €500 to €2,000 with one group receiving €5,000.

The project announced as the overall winner and awarded the top prize of €5,000 is The Zero Waste Community Garden in Kildare which is dedicated to growing fruit and vegetables in a sustainable and organic way for gardeners and community residents. They currently have 13 gardeners with vegetable plots, a heritage orchard and 18 other fruit trees. They grow all year round with the aid of their polytunnel. Their project has a massive positive impact in their community by helping to reduce their carbon footprint, reduce family’s expenditure on food and encourage a healthier lifestyle. They have created a space for people of all ages, nationalities and abilities to mix and grow healthy food enabling their community to work closer together.