Summer Camp with a difference in Graignamanagh

Active Connections, a recent winner of the Social Innovation Fund, Development Fund 2019, have been encamped at the Barrow Valley Outdoor Activity Hub in Graignamagh running a summer camp for young people with complex physical disabilities and autism.



Active Connections regularly work with young people on a one to one basis, but this summer they were asked to run a summer camp for young people that don’t normally get to go to summer camp.



Ray and his team jumped at the chance, as they are driven by the belief that the outdoors is an amazing space where people can overcome adversity of all kinds. They also wanted to give these kids a chance to try activities like canoeing or archery they don’t normally have a chance to experience.



Over three weeks 40 young people with a range of different needs, some very complex, took part. It was a great experience for everyone.



One mam said: “My son absolutely loved his active camp in Kilkenny. He made new friends and learned new skills; but more than that he actually had fun!”