€340,000 for outdoor recreation projects in Kilkenny

Mullinavat and Graignamanagh have shared €340,000 in funding under a collaborative investment initiative between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Fáilte Ireland, John Paul Phelan, TD, has announced.

The two projects are among 35 nationally to get funding for medium-sized projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme which provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure and for the maintenance, enhancement or promotion of existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in rural areas across Ireland.

“The two successful Kilkenny-based projects are Silaine Woods Boardwalk and Looped Walk in Graignamanagh which gets €200,000 and the Poulanassey Waterfall Visitor Car Park and Trail development which lies just 2km west of Mullinavat. It gets €140,000.

“Tracks and trails are a huge visitor attraction and a fantastic local amenity that encourage people of all ages to get out, get active and explore our fantastic scenery and heritage. I’m delighted to confirm €340,000 for the projects and look forward to their completion,” Deputy Phelan said.

Almost €45 million has now been approved under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme since 2017.

Kilkenny County Council recently announced a period of public consultation on plans to install a car park, landscaping and the upgrading of the existing trail at Poulanassy.