Public input sought on plans for famous South Kilkenny waterfall

The public now have an opportunity to have their say on plans set for the well-known South Kilkenny beauty spot, Poulanassy Waterfall near Mullinavat.

The scheme would involve a new vehicular access with the relocation of boundary hedge, an off-road visitor car park comprising 35 car parking spaces, kerbing and a drainage system, a landscaped amenity area and upgrade of the existing trail leading to the waterfall.

The planning authority says there is no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development and a determination has been made that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is not required As per Article 120(3) of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 (as amended), where any person considers that the development proposed to be carried out would be likely to have significant effects on the environment, he or she may apply to An Bord Pleanála for a screening determination.

Details of the proposed development can be viewed here and www.kilkennycoco.ie.

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development will be carried out, may be made online here, in writing to Planning Section, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny or sent to planning@kilkennycoco.ie.

The latest date for receipt of submissions on the above scheme is March11. Submissions should be clearly marked ‘Poulanassy Waterfall Visitor Carpark and Walking Trail’.