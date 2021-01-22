Kilkenny and Carlow cooperation will enhance Graignamanagh -Tinnahinch

Co-operation and joint planning between Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council should be encouraged, local councillors say.

Members of Callan Thomastown Municipal District raised several projects, at their recent meeting, which would benefit the Graignamanagh community.



The possibility of a combined Mobility Management Plan for Graignamanagh and Tinnahinch was suggested.

Area chairman, Cllr Peter Cleere, said the plan that is being drawn up for Graignamanagh was raised at a recent online meeting about the local area plan for the greater town area. He asked if Carlow County Council could be asked to fund a similar plan for the Tinnahinch side of the town, to produce an integrated mobility management plan.

Cllr Cleere said it would complement the joined local area plan for the Graignamanagh- Tinnahinch area, now being drawn up.



Cllr Michael Doyle said another matter raised during local area plan discussions was the retarring of the bridge, and road on either side, “to keep up appearances.”

Area Engineer Declan Murphy said he would ‘touch base’ with his Carlow counterpart.