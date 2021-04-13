'Horrendous' plastic waste being washed up on Kilkenny river bank

A huge amount of plastic waste is washing up on the shore at the Pink Rock in south Kilkenny, according to a local councillor.



Cllr Fidelis Doherty told the recent meeting of Piltown Municipal District that the plastic waste is coming in as the tides on the River Barrow go in and out.

The Glenmore councillor described the rubbish as “horrendous.”

“An unreal amount of plastics come in on the rushes,” she said, calling for Kilkenny County Council to take action.



Director of Services Sean McKeown said a pilot initiative by the Local Authorities Water Programme (LAWPRO) 18 months ago involved community groups and a local canoe club to do a clean-up along the river bank. He said he would engage with them again in relation to the Pink Rock.