Kilkenny park planning is 'childsplay'!

With work well underway at the new Pil River Park, in Piltown, local councillors checked out the new play facilities in recent days!



Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness, said: “I’m delighted to see how much progress has been made on the new community park in Piltown. I was particularly happy to see that a new sensory garden is part of the plan and the park takes full advantage of the river. The play equipment is of a really high standard and will be enjoyed by all ages.

"I want to commend the local committee who put in a huge amount of work planning and fundraising for the project. It will be a huge asset to South Kilkenny and great to see the site of the old market place being brought back into the community as a place where people can meet and enjoy a fantastic outdoor facility.”



He was joined at the park by Cllr Eamon Aylward, who is chairman of the Piltown Municipal District.

The park will be open to the public later this summer, but people are asked to stay away while it is still a building site.