Public urged not to access South Kilkenny greenway lands during construction

The route of the new greenway
Momentum is now building as the construction phase of the South East greenway that runs through South Kilkenny continues apace.
Construction of the 24km greenway is being awarded in a number of Lots.
The first 3 Lots have been tendered and 2 of these (ie. Lot 1 - urban section through New Ross and Lot 2 - urban section through Ferrybank) have now been awarded to the successful tenderer, Glas Civil Engineering, Clonmel.
The contractor has commenced on site in Lot 1.
It is a condition of grant-aid that the urban sections of the Greenway are delivered first.
A number of planning applications are being progressed to facilitate construction.
This includes planning for the temporary construction compound for Lot 2 (urban section through Ferrybank).
It is important to note that the route of the Greenway is a construction site at present and will remain so until it officially opens.
As such members of the public are reminded it is not safe to enter/access the lands.
