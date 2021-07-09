Start date agreed with contractor for Poulanassy Waterfall works

A contractor start date for work to begin at Poulanassy Waterfall has been agreed following consultation with a number of parties including residents, Kilkenny County Council officials and the contractor.

Members of Piltown Municipal District Council were updated on the project's progress at this month's meeting by Area Engineer Stan Cullen.

"In relation to Poulanassy Waterfall, the contractor there has provided a start date of the 3rd of August, which is the Tuesday after the Bank Holiday Monday," he said.

"We've been engaged with the landowners and service providers, just so that everybody is aware of what is going on there."

Cllr Eamon Aylward stressed the importance of continued communication with local residents going forward.

The overall development scheme envisages a new vehicular access with the relocation of boundary hedge, an off-road visitor car park comprising 35 car parking spaces, kerbing and a drainage system, a landscaped amenity area and upgrade of the existing trail leading to the waterfall.

Poulanassy Waterfall, near Mullinavat, is such a popular summer swimming spot that last summer, during Covid restrictions, gardaí had to send people away from the area.

With good weather predicted for the week ahead, visitors to the area are reminded not to park cars on the narrow country road being used as the primary access point.

This prevents the safe passing of other vehicles, especially agricultural machinery, commonplace on rural roads at this time of year.