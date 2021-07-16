Thomastown developments take a step forward

Sessions House in Thomastown
Development work on two major projects in Thomastown is making progress.
Work is about to begin on the renovation project at the Sessions House, Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council, Mary Mulholland, told local councillors.
At the meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal district councillors Ms Mulholland said a detailed design team has also been appointed for the library project, also in Thomastown.
Cllr Deirdre Cullen said it was great to see both projects progressing and they were a credit to all involved. It was one thing to apply and get the good news of funding, she said, but another to see people beginning to come onto the site with bricks and mortar. It’s great for the people of Thomastown to see the progress being made, Cllr Cullen added.
