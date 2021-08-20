20/08/2021

Anti litter poster winners announced for new community park in south Kilkenny

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

As the excitement mounts for the opening of the Pil River Park, winners have been announced in a competition to design an anti-littering poster for the amenity.


Pupils from the three schools in the local community were invited to take part.


Congratulations to the overall winner - Lucy Cahill, 2nd Class, Templeorum National School.
Local artist Anthony Oakey judged the competition.
Congratulations to all the winners who designed posters with the important ‘leave no trace’ message.
Juniors/ Seniors
1st Willow Murphy, Junior Infants, Piltown NS; 2nd Ciara Murphy, Owning NS; 3rd Ryan Power, Junior Infants, Piltown NS.
1st/2nd Class
1st Lucy Cahill; 2nd Zach Norris, 2nd class, Piltown NS; 3rd Chloe O’Driscoll, 2nd class, Templeorum NS.
3rd/4th class
1st Kasey Dignam, Owning NS; 2nd Maggie Anthony, 4th class Piltown NS; 3rd Lauren Flynn, Owning NS.
5th/6th Class
1st Max Doyle, Piltown NS; 2nd Caleb McDonagh, Owning NS; 3rd Shauna Byrne, Owning NS.

