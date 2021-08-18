Win a house in Kilkenny and support the River Rescue team

Would you like to ‘buy’ a house for just €20 while helping to support the essential work of River Rescue volunteers?



You have a chance to do just that with the ‘win a house in Waterford’ raffle.



The house in question is a comfortable, three-bedroom house close to the golf club in Ferrybank, on the Kilkenny side of Waterford City.

While the young family who live there are moving on they are also hoping this raffle will allow them to make a donation of €20,000 to Waterford City River Rescue.



Christine Morrissey is the owner of the house and she explained to the Kilkenny People why she has taken an unusual approach to ‘selling’ her home.

“I see how difficult it is for people to buy a house, at the moment,” she said. Working in finance Christine is constantly doing salary certs for people trying to secure a mortgage and a home.

She saw a friend’s brother win a similar house raffle last year, and what a difference it can make. So she made the decision to raffle the property through the Raffall website.



Since launching the raffle, however, Christine’s main motivation to sell tickets is to raise money for Waterford City River Rescue. She had intended to put part of the ticket sales towards a good cause, but after meeting with local volunteers she set that target at a generous €20,000.



“I wanted to support a local charity that needed help,” Christine said. She met with the local crew, who are all volunteers. “I live near the river and I think they are amazing for what they do. Until I spoke to them I didn’t realise the costs.” A search boat on the river for three and a half to four hours will use €400 worth of diesel. At the moment the Waterford city crew also need to replace an engine in a boat and that is going to cost €14,000.



Christine hopes to sell all 30,000 tickets before Sunday, October 31.

“I’m moving anyway, this way I will be giving something to a good cause,” she said.

The end-of-terrace house has simply become too small for Christine, her son who is 10, and their dog, and they will be moving to somewhere with more space. It was an ideal starter home for them, located in the estate of Blackthorn Hills, Ferrybank. The home is located 1km from the M9 motorway.

The three-bed, three-bathroom house is ready for the new owner to move straight in. An end of terrace house, it’s south facing and has a large back garden.



You can see photographs, and buy tickets on the Raffall website click here.



A staunch Kilkenny woman, Christine’s dad is from The Rower- Inistioge.



Major boost to River Rescue



“What Christine is doing is going to be a major boost for us,” Sinéad Murphy of Waterford City River Rescue said.

A non-profit organisation, the Waterford City River Rescue receives funding from the Irish Coast Guard of just over €5,000 annually, and another €1,000 from Waterford City Council. It costs €30,000 to run the service for a year. Covid has hit fundraising efforts, like for many charities.



Launched from the Waterford quayside the crew is one of the busiest in the country. Their area is from Mount Congreve to Passage East, but they go wherever they are needed, including the Nore and Barrow Rivers. They have been to New Ross twice this year.



Working closely with the Fire Service, Ambulance Service and Rescue 117 Coast Guard helicopter, the River Rescue service is part of the 999/ 112 system.



Sinéad said that they usually get between 20 and 30 call outs a year. Already this year she has been called out 27 times. There have been some very successful rescues, but unfortunately some fatalities too.

“We keep doing what we do. We couldn’t do it without the support of the public.”



The big message Sinéad wants people to understand is not to hesitate to ring 999 or 112 if they think someone needs help. A surprising number of people will ring the mobile number of a crew member or even take time Googling the office mobile. Seconds are valuable when someone is in trouble and Sinéad appealed to people to ring 999 or 112 and not lose vital seconds. “All we want is for people to be safe and if that means we get out of our beds, so be it.”



“Waterford is a very busy station and people are so kind to us,” Sinéad said. While the rescue crews do have to deal with tragedies they also see the very best in people who support them.