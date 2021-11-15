Search

15/11/2021

Over 5,000 Kilkenny people still impacted by boil water notice - click for update!

Update on boil water notice impacting 5,000 people in Kilkenny

A boil water notice will continue in South Kilkenny to those using the Clonassy/Mooncoin Public Water Supply, pending the receipt of water test results later this week.

The decision follows consultation from the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council to protect the health of consumers supplied.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are continuing to work to rectify the issues and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

To keep updated on the issue, visit 'water.ie'.

