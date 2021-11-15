Over 5,000 Kilkenny people still impacted by boil water notice - click for update!

A boil water notice will continue in South Kilkenny to those using the Clonassy/Mooncoin Public Water Supply, pending the receipt of water test results later this week.
The decision follows consultation from the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council to protect the health of consumers supplied.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are continuing to work to rectify the issues and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.
In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.
To keep updated on the issue, visit 'water.ie'.
A Sawyer water filter, gifted to Mallicha Wario and her family by Trócaire will provide enough clean water for the family of nine daughters for 20 years
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.