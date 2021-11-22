Search

22/11/2021

Anger and confusion over mystery of signposts being cut down across South Kilkenny

It is the fourth such incident in recent weeks

KILKENNY

Who is cutting down the signposts - and why?

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

A mystery abounds in South Kilkenny, with yet another signpost cut down in the area.

Windgap/Tullahought correspondent Jimmy Walsh reports that a fourth signpost in a short matter of weeks in the locality was floored during the week. This time, the pole supporting a Lingaun Valley tourist information fingerpost on the road between Killamery and Windgap on the junction for Garryricken, Coolagh and Butlerswood was cut down with what looks like a portable angle grinder.

Standing at a chain-link fence where hedge cutting equipment could not be blamed, it has been put down as an act of blatant vandalism. The severed pole and damaged fingerpost was left at the scene.

Previously, local councillor Eamon Aylward condemned the cutting down of a sign at Three Friars Cross as 'stupid'.

On the week that the local communities celebrated their Tidy Towns achievements, other instances of vandalism involving four signposts on three separate occasions recently, involved two village nameplate signs in Tullahought, a fingerpost at Dick
Brawders cross in Barnatrasna near Kilmoganny, and a village nameplate sign on the road to Ballinurra and Lisadobber in Faugheen.

"The signs were fully funded in most cases by the local communities or partially with the assistance of Leader and County Council funding," says Mr Walsh.

"Despite some information only one of the missing signs which was in a badly damaged state was recovered when a local farmer observed it well away from the scene. The burning local question is who cares and why is the work of the local volunteer-led communities being targeted?"


Cllr Eamon Aylward condemned the cutting down of this sign at Three Friars Cross as 'stupid'.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media