Poulanassy Waterfall will be open to the public before Christmas

Poulanassy Waterfall,
Public access to Poulanassy Waterfall is expected to reopen before Christmas, with the completion of works.
The good news was shared at the recent meeting of Piltown Municipal District councillors.
Area Engineer Stan Cullen said construction is nearing completion and access to the waterfall will likely be available in the coming weeks.
When works are finished Poulanassy Waterfall, in Mullinavat, will have a new vehicular access point with the relocation of boundary hedge, an off-road visitor car park comprising 35 car parking spaces, kerbing, a drainage system, a landscaped amenity area and an upgrade of the existing trail leading to the waterfall.
Pauline Egan, Director of Schools, KCETB, Eileen Curtis, CEO KCETB, Dr Kevin Marshall, Head of Education Microsoft Ireland and Dr. Michael Hallissy, Director of H2 Learning
The top in the senior men’s race (from left:) Brian Maher, KCH (second); Ger Forde, KCH (first); James Kelly, Castlecomer (third)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.