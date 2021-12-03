Search

03 Dec 2021

Amber Womens Refuge in Kilkenny awarded social enterprise grant

Amber Kilkenny

Amber Womens Refuge in Kilkenny is to benefit from a grant of more than €9,000 under the Awareness Raising Initiative for Social Enterprise Scheme (ARISE).

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced funding of €9,490 for Amber.

The ARISE Scheme 2021 was set up to provide grants to Social Enterprises to help them promote the positive impact they have on their local communities.

Due to the high number of applications received by the Department, the overall level of grant funding being allocated was increased from €500,000 to €680,000, shared between 50 organisations, nationwide.

Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said: “Throughout this Pandemic, we have seen many examples of the important role our Social Enterprises play within their local communities.

“As Minister, I want to help our Social Enterprises to grow and promote the really valuable contribution they make to Society.

“The ARISE Scheme is a new initiative that I announced earlier this year to help put a spotlight on the positive role played by our Social Enterprises.

“Today, I’m delighted to announce funding of €680,000 to support 50 Social Enterprise projects across the country.”

