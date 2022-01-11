Vicky Phelan shares health update after portrait auction in South Kilkenny

The last week has been a tough one for Mooncoin native and CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, who has spent a lot of time recovering at home.

Phelan had been expected to take part in last Friday night’s Late Late Show alongside Charlie Bird to discuss plans to climb Croagh Patrick, but unfortunately couldn't make it.

On Sunday, she chatted with Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio 1 where she discussed her current condition as well as the recent auctioning of her portrait in Mooncoin.

“I haven’t been well at all this week,” she said.

“The day of the painting auction, I had to get sick a few times. I went ahead with it as it wasn’t a long event and I didn’t want to cancel it again.”

The painting was auctioned for charity on the day through Sheppard's auction house, raising about €46,000 for Heroes Aid, which supports frontline health service workers battling Covid-19.

Though she had a brief opportunity to view the painting when it was featured on the Late Late Show last year, the Mooncoin event was the first time Ms Phelan had a chance to consider its meaning carefully.

“She was just floored by it,” said the artist, Vincent Devine.

The painting was bought by Mooncoin couple David and Alicia Brennan.

Vicky went on to say that the painting ‘means the world’ to her and that it will ‘live on forever’.