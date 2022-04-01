Shocking dumping at south Kilkenny beauty spot - click for pics

Click 'NEXT' for more shocking photographs
A beautiful, rural area of south Kilkenny is being blighted by illegal dumping. Twice this week huge loads of rubbish have been dumped in the area.
The Bishop's Mountain area of Mullinavat is a lovely, wooded area with a community that pulls together to keep the area looking beautiful. Despite this some people are regularly visiting the area, usually under the cover of night, and carrying out what has been described by one local councillor as 'commercial' dumping.
Cllr Eamon Aylward is now joining local residents calling for CCTV to be installed in the area.
Loads of refuse, this week alone, have included computer parts, furniture, shoes, children's toys and other household rubbish. The dumping has been reported to Kilkenny County Council and it is hoped material might be found among the bags to identify where it comes from.
