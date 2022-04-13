Search

13 Apr 2022

Killarney Bridge - stop go system will end tomorrow!

Motorists thanked for their patience

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Killarney Bridge repairs works began earlier this year Photo: Harry Reid

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

13 Apr 2022 6:05 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Welcome news for motorists in the Thomastown area this afternoon - a stop-go system on the approach to Killarney Bridge is to be lifted from tomorrow (Thursday, April 14)!

In place since a retaining wall collapsed before Christmas, undermining support for the roadway, the stop-go system had to remain in place while repair works were carried out.

At today's (Wednesday) meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal councillors the good news was announced by area engineer Declan Murphy.

Mr Murphy acknowledged it had been a long time since the driving had to be put in place on the road, but in that time a lot of work has taken place that can't be seen from the roadway. Contractors had to dig down to the retaining wall's foundations then build it back up, he explained.

He thanked Irish Rail for carrying out the work.

Pictures: Fantastic night for launch of Kilkenny Roots - click for more!

Click through to see pictures by Vicky Comerford

One lane on the approach road to the bridge has been closed since November 15, 2021, with a 24 hours stop-go system for traffic in place, after a supporting wall partially collapsed. One lane of the road, approaching from Thomastown, was closed as that lane was undermined by the collapse of the wall below into a field. The road was closed to keep heavy vehicles off it and prevent further collapse.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen thanked Mr Murphy for all the work he has put in to get the work completed. "It wasn't simple but you were there every step of the way to ensure things kept rolling," she said. Cllr Cullen also thanked members of the public, who use the road, who by-and-large understood and were very patient.

Holy Week ceremonies and Mass times in Kilkenny City

Callan are national Macra Volleyball Champions!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media