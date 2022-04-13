Killarney Bridge - stop go system will end tomorrow!

Welcome news for motorists in the Thomastown area this afternoon - a stop-go system on the approach to Killarney Bridge is to be lifted from tomorrow (Thursday, April 14)!

In place since a retaining wall collapsed before Christmas, undermining support for the roadway, the stop-go system had to remain in place while repair works were carried out.

At today's (Wednesday) meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal councillors the good news was announced by area engineer Declan Murphy.

Mr Murphy acknowledged it had been a long time since the driving had to be put in place on the road, but in that time a lot of work has taken place that can't be seen from the roadway. Contractors had to dig down to the retaining wall's foundations then build it back up, he explained.

He thanked Irish Rail for carrying out the work.

One lane on the approach road to the bridge has been closed since November 15, 2021, with a 24 hours stop-go system for traffic in place, after a supporting wall partially collapsed. One lane of the road, approaching from Thomastown, was closed as that lane was undermined by the collapse of the wall below into a field. The road was closed to keep heavy vehicles off it and prevent further collapse.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen thanked Mr Murphy for all the work he has put in to get the work completed. "It wasn't simple but you were there every step of the way to ensure things kept rolling," she said. Cllr Cullen also thanked members of the public, who use the road, who by-and-large understood and were very patient.