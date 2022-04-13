Search

13 Apr 2022

Callan are national Macra Volleyball Champions!

Kilkenny

Sian Moloughney

13 Apr 2022 5:47 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

It was a home-county victory for Callan Macra when they took home the national Macra volleyball trophy, last weekend.


The sporting test was held in the city as part of the annual Macra Mr Personality competition weekend.
Local challengers, Callan, took on a team from Ballylanders Macra in the final match.

Pictured above is Elaine Houlihan, Macra Munster Vice-President, making a presentation to the Callan Macra Club, Pictures: O'Gorman Photography.


ABOVE: Ciara McDonald, Callan Macra Club strikes the ball during the Macra National Volleyball Finals in Kilkenny

It’s the latest success for the members of Callan Macra club.
In March Callan Macra were runners up in the Macra National Capers final. The FBD sponsored Macra National Capers Final was held in Cappoquin, Co Waterford.
Last December ,embers of Callan Macra proved they can ‘talk to the talk’ by taking home top prizes from two national competitions - the Macra Impromptu Public Speaking National Final and the team Macra Public Speaking National Final. Both took place in Ennis, Co Clare.

