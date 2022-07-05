Gardaí seek help finding owner of 'distressed' dog found on Kilkenny motorway

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardai at Thomastown and Mooncoin yesterday responded to reports of this black and white collie (pictured above) wandering on the M9 between Mullinavat and Knocktopher.
The dog was 'distressed but unharmed' and was subsequently handed into the capable hands of Carlow-Kilkenny Dog Shelter.
If anyone recognises this collie, please contact the shelter.
Gardaí wish to thank all the motorists who rang in to report about the dog.
