Search

06 Oct 2022

Breaking: Piltown broadband project wins European Inspiration Award

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

06 Oct 2022 11:41 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

An innovative south Kilkenny community is celebrating today after scooping a European Award. 

Piltown-Fiddown's Broadband 4 Our Community (B4OC) has been named as the winner of the Digital Futures prize at the Rural Inspiration Awards 2022.

A delighted Declan Rice of Kilkenny Leader Partnership tweeted the brilliant news live from the event, this morning!

The European Network for Rural Development (ENRD) ‘Rural Inspiration Awards’ honoured the community run project to give the twin villages of south Kilkenny, which are not included in the National Broadband Plan (NBP), their own future proofed ‘fibre to the premises’ (FTTP) network.

Kilkenny JHC- Second half surge helps ’Boro juniors pass stern Village test

Dicksboro 2-18 James Stephens 3-11

Earlier this year the community company won the overall prize in the ‘IE Digital Town Awards’. B4OC have completed the first stage of their vision to install a FTTP network to service over 700 homes and businesses in the villages that are excluded from the NBP.

FTTP is accepted universally as the ultimate broadband solution offering the capacity for as much broadband bandwidth as needed.

Piltown’s ‘Digital Lighthouse’ broadband project nominated for EU award

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media