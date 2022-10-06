Breaking: Piltown broadband project wins European Inspiration Award

An innovative south Kilkenny community is celebrating today after scooping a European Award.
Piltown-Fiddown's Broadband 4 Our Community (B4OC) has been named as the winner of the Digital Futures prize at the Rural Inspiration Awards 2022.
A delighted Declan Rice of Kilkenny Leader Partnership tweeted the brilliant news live from the event, this morning!
#RIA22 Piltown- Fiddown’s Broadband for Our Community (B4OC) wins the Digital Futures award. We’re delighted! pic.twitter.com/NmqMBmzcx9— Declan Rice (@declanrice) October 6, 2022
The European Network for Rural Development (ENRD) ‘Rural Inspiration Awards’ honoured the community run project to give the twin villages of south Kilkenny, which are not included in the National Broadband Plan (NBP), their own future proofed ‘fibre to the premises’ (FTTP) network.
Congratulations to the #LEADER supported Broadband 4 Our Community, nominated by the NRN & @KilkennyLP, who have been announced as the winner of the @ENRD_CP Rural Inspiration Awards in the Digital Futures category Fantastic achievement for this inspiring community-led project! pic.twitter.com/1p9q9wbw29— NRN (@ruralnetwork) October 6, 2022
Earlier this year the community company won the overall prize in the ‘IE Digital Town Awards’. B4OC have completed the first stage of their vision to install a FTTP network to service over 700 homes and businesses in the villages that are excluded from the NBP.
FTTP is accepted universally as the ultimate broadband solution offering the capacity for as much broadband bandwidth as needed.
