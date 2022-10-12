Update: Passenger dies after medical emergency on train in Kilkenny

A passenger who took ill on a morning train from Waterford to Dublin has sadly passed away, Irish Rail have confirmed.
The 7.50AM train service stopped at Galdonnell Level Crossing in Mullinavat to await the arrival of an ambulance.
This also allowed trained medical personnel to access the passenger.
Unfortunately, the passenger subsequently passed away.
Irish Rail have offered their deepest sympathy to the passenger's friends and family.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.