Kilkenny village wants to stop communication mast - public meeting tonight

Kells in Kilkenny
A rural Kilkenny community is gathering this evening to protest the erection of a communication mast in the centre of their village.
People living in Kells will meet at the Kells Creche tonight (Wednesday) at 8pm. This is the latest move by locals to prevent a mast being allowed to remain in the village. It began to be erected earlier this summer but that wasn’t the end of the matter.
Permission was refused in November 2020, but appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Eircom Ltd. In June 2021 An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the development with conditions, despite a planning inspector’s recommendation it be refused.
