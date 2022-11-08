Safety works begin on 'death-trap' Kilkenny road junction

The junction at Danesfort
Works are underway to make safer a stretch of busy Kilkenny road that has, in the past, been described as ‘a deathtrap.’
A safety scheme at Danesfort has now commenced and will continue for the month of November. These works will include
Local Councillor Deirdre Cullen is delighted to finally see safety improvements works commenced here. "I have repeatedly raised safety concerns here and have worked hard to keep it a priority. The TII finally granted significant funding of €450,000 and it's great to see safety works commenced. This stretch of road, serviced by two junctions from the Bennettsbridge and GAA pitch sides has been lethal with numerous serious accidents occurring here in the past. Finally something is being done before someone looses their lives. I thank in advance all road users for their patience as works continue here throughout the month," Cllr Cullen said.
While the works are ongoing, this week and next, motorists are asked not to park on the Danesfort side of the N10. Resurfacing works will be carried out along this stretch of road. There will be heavy plant and machinery involved in this re-surfacing so care is advised entering and exiting the site. The works will be conducted daily from 8am to 6pm.
