Search

08 Nov 2022

Safety works begin on 'death-trap' Kilkenny road junction

Works will continue for two weeks at Danesfort

Kilkenny DanesfortKilkenny

The junction at Danesfort

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

08 Nov 2022 11:48 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Works are underway to make safer a stretch of busy Kilkenny road that has, in the past, been described as ‘a deathtrap.’

A safety scheme at Danesfort has now commenced and will continue for the month of November. These works will include 

  • Tightening in of lane widths to encourage slower traffic speeds. 
  • Creating consistent lane widths throughout the section. 
  • Splinter island at the Bennettsbridge junction. 
  • Tightening in of the junction by new kerbs at the turn off N10 Bennettsbridge junction to encourage slower traffic speeds. 
  • Using some of the mainline carriageway width to create wider hard shoulders which are known to be used by cyclists. 
  • Improved signage and road markings. 
  • New road surface 

Busy Remembrance Sunday for Kilkenny Great War Memorial group with two events planned


Local Councillor Deirdre Cullen is delighted to finally see safety improvements works commenced here. "I have repeatedly raised safety concerns here and have worked hard to keep it a priority. The TII finally granted significant funding of €450,000 and it's great to see safety works commenced. This stretch of road, serviced by two junctions from the Bennettsbridge and GAA pitch sides has been lethal with numerous serious accidents occurring here in the past. Finally something is being done before someone looses their lives. I thank in advance all road users for their patience as works continue here throughout the month," Cllr Cullen said.

ALERT: Expect delays on busy Kilkenny road this morning

While the works are ongoing, this week and next, motorists are asked not to park on the Danesfort side of the N10. Resurfacing works will be carried out along this stretch of road. There will be heavy plant and machinery involved in this re-surfacing so care is advised entering and exiting the site. The works will be conducted daily from 8am to 6pm.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media