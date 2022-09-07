Breast Cancer Ireland’s Great Pink Run returns to Kilkenny

Today sees the Kilkenny launch of this year’s Great Pink Run with Glanbia. The now global event, which has seen participants from 36 countries take part to date, returns in a physical and a virtual sense this year – allowing participants to take part in one of the live large-scale physical events taking place in Dublin at Leopardstown Race Course and surrounding areas, on Sunday, October 9, or in Kilkenny Castle Park on Sunday, October 16.

Alternatively participants can also take part in a ‘virtual’ sense in their own local communities any time between October 9 and 16.

As an indication of the sheer scale of this event, to date, almost 70,000 people have taken part in the Great Pink Run since 2011, raising over €5.4 million euro to support pioneering research across Ireland – ultimately aimed at developing new and more effective targeted therapies for patients diagnosed with breast cancer.

This year the live Great Pink Run events taking place in both Kilkenny and Dublin will offer a fun, family, festival style day out, with music, games, and children’s entertainment, along with festival style food trucks and a pink-nic theme ensuring entertainment for all the family – including those participating or simply supporting!

For more details and to register go to www.greatpinkrun.ie

The Great Pink Run events are entirely inclusive, aimed at casual strollers, keen walkers, joggers and seasoned runners alike and are open to all age groups, families, friends and solo participants, who have the option of running, jogging, walking, wheeling, or even scooting over either a 10k or a 5k course.

Registrations for the event are open on www.greatpinkrun.ie and Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland speaking at the launch today, said “We are thrilled to be in a position this year to host our first ever hybrid version of the Great Pink Run – essentially giving participants even more ways to take part in what is our biggest annual fundraiser of the year.

“The funds raised will be channeled directly into two specific areas of need this year – firstly continued investment into research regarding metastatic disease progression, an ever-challenging area in need of support and secondly, investment in driving progression and speed of scientific discovery from research settings into clinical trials.

“This allows us to help develop newer, more effective targeted therapies into the future – thus helping to fulfil our ultimate goal of transforming breast cancer into a treatable illness that can be maintained long term. Metastatic disease progression is still the most challenging and whilst advances are being made in relation to new clinical trial drugs, helping to treat the spread to some major organs, the brain is still the most puzzling.

“Therefore, we need to continuously invest in order to identify ways of preventing this sometimes-fatal diagnosis. This is precisely where the funding from this year’s Great Pink Run event will go – so we are urging people to register soon and help us to raise as much as possible in funding to this end!”

Ms Debbie Woodcock, UPMC, with her children Elsie, Sally, Sam & Joe Woodcock – and their pet Golden Doodle, Reggie! Photo Vicky Comerford

She added, “we are incredibly fortunate and hugely appreciative to have the sterling ongoing support of our loyal sponsors, Glanbia, UPMC, and Cornmarket and to welcome on board a brand-new sponsors this year in the form of Goodbody and Today FM as Official Broadcast Media Partner. These sponsors, not only help us offset our event costs, so that all funds raised go directly into research and awareness programmes, but also by engaging with their extensive employee base and stakeholders, and have helped us to grow the event into the highly successful global initiative that it is today”.

Michael Patten, Chief ESG and Corporate Affairs Officer at Glanbia siad, “we are excited to see the Great Pink Run go from strength to strength, growing into a truly global event. We are proud once again to be title sponsor – particularly as we see a long-awaited return to the large scale live events being held in both Dublin & Kilkenny this year. Sadly, someone in the world is diagnosed with breast cancer every 29 seconds and this is a cause that touches almost every family in Ireland at some point – and indeed many of our own colleagues and friends. Breast cancer research is vital in advancing effective treatments for what can be a devastating disease. It is for this reason that Glanbia’s partnership with Breast Cancer Ireland and the Great Pink Run is so important to help change the landscape of this disease into the future”

Speaking at the launch, Eamonn Fitzgerald, Managing Director, UPMC in Ireland said, “UPMC is delighted to once again support the Great Pink Run. As an official partner of Breast Cancer Ireland, we see up close the fantastic work that they undertake in communities across Ireland and are excited to participate in this year’s first ever hybrid event, supporting those raising vital funds for breast cancer research. We look forward to supporting this in person with our 1200 team members in Ireland and encouraging over 90,000 employees worldwide to take part in the event”

Over the next six weeks, several well-known faces will be joining the ‘pink tribe’ encouraging people to register including Ray Foley, Today FM Presenter, Bobby Kerr, Entrepreneur and Newstalk Presenter, Kieran Cuddihy, Newstalk Presenter, Virgin Media presenter Kamal Ibrahim, along with Elaine Crowley and Lorraine Keane, Broadcaster and TV Presenter, both of whom are long standing Breast Cancer Ireland Ambassadors, along with former Irish international rugby player Shane Byrne, FM104’s Crossy (Thomas Crosse) Athlete Grace Lynch, Social Influencer & TV personality James Patrice, his mother Veronica Butler (Fron), and TV Presenter and personality, Nadine Reid amongst others.

In the lead up to, and during the live events in October, they will join the many thousands who have been impacted by the disease in this country as they pound the pavements and parks of Ireland, and overseas, in support of the cause.

Participation in the Great Pink Run event is easy – simply register to take part at www.greatpinkrun.ie, gather your tribe by encouraging your friends and family to do the same, then attend either of the live events* in Dublin or Kilkenny or alternatively do your individual or group run, walk, scoot, wheel or cycle in your own community during the week of the national event (October 9-16) – and be sure to share your photos, and videos across social media using hashtags #greatpinkrun, #GPR2022 or #gatheryourtribe

Follow ongoing event updates on Instagram @Greatpinkrun and @BreastCancerIreland or on Twitter @BreastCancerIre

*10k event in Dublin starts at 1pm, 5k event starts at 2pm on October 9

*10k event in Kilkenny starts at 12 noon, 5k event starts at 12.45pm on October 16