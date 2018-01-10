Schools Hurling: Castlecomer CS make good on second chance to reach Leinster quarter-finals

A confident display saw the senior hurlers from Castlecomer Community School make good on their second chance to book a place in the Top Oil Leinster post-primary schools quarter-finals.

Comer, who were beaten by St Kieran’s College in the opening round, bounced back with a solid win over St Brendan’s Birr at a chilly Camross today (Wednesday).

The Kilkenny school started with the elements in their favour and made good use of them, opening an early lead they would not lose.

Helped by a well-taken Darragh Dooley goal Castlecomer raced into a five-point lead after 10 minutes (1-2 to 0-0).Rory Carty (0-2) and Mark O’Brien got Birr up and running, but five points from Jack Buggy - four from frees - saw Comer go in with an eight point cushion at the break (1-8 to 0-3).

Birr tried to battle their way back into the game in the second half, but couldn’t break down a resolute Comer defence. Every time they managed to claw a point back, Castlecomer responded in kind. Buggy, Dooley and the hard-working Dan Comerford popped up to pick off the scores that kept their side in front until the final whistle.

SCORERS: Castlecomer CS - Jack Buggy (0-7, 0-6 frees); Darragh Dooley (1-2); Eoin Regan, Adam Comerford, Dan Coogan, Dan Comerford, Ciaran Cooney (0-1 each). St Brendan’s Birr - Mark O’Brien (0-4, 0-2 frees); Rory Carty (0-2, frees); John Corboy (0-1, free); Kieran Connor (0-1).