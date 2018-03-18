UPDATE: Basketball - Paris Texas game put back to tomorrow in O'Loughlin's centre

The snow and bad weather continues to interrupt and there has been a late change to the basketball schedule in Kilkenny.

Basketball Ireland have just updated their schedule for today. The men’s Division I League Cup quarter-final between Paris Texas Kilkenny and Ballincollig BC which was fixed for the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA centre today has been put back to 5pm tomorrow at the same venue.

Basketball Ireland have also confirmed that the women’s Division I League Top 4 play-off semi-final involving Marble City Hawks against Griffith College Swords Thunder at Oblate Hall, Inchicore, will go ahead.