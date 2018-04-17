Basketball: Kilkenny hosted big under-age festival of finals

At the weekend Kilkenny hosted Basketball Ireland's All-Ireland club championships under-16 'B' boys finals.

Teams from all over Ireland took part in a festival of basketball with Kilkenny Stars under-16 boys representing the South East.

Clubs taking part included Letterkenny Blaze, Dundalk Ravens, Ballinamore Blazers and KCYMS, Athlone, Drogheda Bullets, Sligo Allstars, Longford Falcons, Queens and Shannon Jets.

Pictured are the Kilkenny Stars under-16 boys team with their coaches, David Murphy and Jason Barry. Stars lost out by one point in an exciting play-off game on Sunday to Athlone on the score 39-40.