Kilkenny's Loreto secondary school hoping for success at the double

The culmination of the Irish schools golf calendar takes place in Milltown Golf Club on Monday.

Five District winners in two categories, Junior Cert and Leaving Cert cycles, will be vying for an All-Ireland pennant and the prestige of being Irish Schools Champion 2018.

With teams in both the Senior and Junior Cups, Loreto Secondary School in Kilkenny will be favourites to return home with some silverware. Horizon Performance Panellist Jan Browne (Loreto Kilkenny) is looking forward to the challenge:

“This is my third year playing in the Irish Schools finals, but unfortunately our best finish to date has been third place," she said.

"It’s a great competition on a fabulous course so I am really looking forward to playing. There are some strong teams in the field but all going well I’d like to think we have a good chance this year.”

The best two gross stableford scores from each team count towards the team total while individual gross prizes will also be awarded.

Senior Cup

Ulster Champions: Ciara Brennan & Olivia McCrystal (Rathmore Grammar)

Munster Champions: Niamh O’Dwyer & Lisa Conneely (Scoil Mhuire, Ennistymon)

East Leinster Champions: Leah Temple Lang, Evelyn Park & Eliza Duffy (Alexandra College, Dublin)

Mid Leinster Champions: Jan Browne, Katie Keenan & Niamh Glynn (Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny)

Connacht Champions: Ailbhe Bourke & Vicki Conlon (St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Foxford, Co. Mayo)

Junior Cup

Ulster Champions: Serena Stout, Hannah Boyd, Zoe Miller (Sullivan Upper School)

Munster Champions: Kaelin O’Keeffe & Lauren Kelly (Scoile na Trínóide Naofa Doon, Co. Limerick)

East Leinster Champions: Sarah O’Brien, Caroline McGrath, Laura Fleming (Mount Anville, Dublin)

Mid Leinster Champions: Eva Duggan, Ellie Peters & Leah Bracken (Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny)

Connacht Champions: Sinead Lohan, Fiona Lohan & Shiofra Ward O’Meara (Portumna Community School).