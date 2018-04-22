Kilkenny hurling: Tommy Walsh and John Mullane to give championship insight

Kilkenny fans will get a chance to hear the views of the experts before the county goes into action in the Leinster senior hurling Round Robin series next month.

On Friday, May 11 St Martin's (Muckalee) GAA club will host a night of entertainment and revelations too, perhaps, in the Cave Bar when they host a Championship 2018 preview night (9.30pm).

Two days later the Cats will open in the championship against Dublin in Parnell Park.

The panel of experts who will be giving their views on the Championsare are Kilkenny’s favourite, Tommy Walsh along with Waterford’s John Mullane and others.

Offaly’s Brian Gavin will bring his years of operating on the inter-county scene to the panel too. The MC will be St Martin's and former Kilkenny hurler, John Mulhall, who has been known to liven proceedings up from time to time.