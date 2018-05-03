Play in Castlecomer and you could be off to golf in Spain

A golf holiday in sunny Spain is up for grabs in a bumper competition organised by Golf Castlecomer GC.

The new four-person Castlecomer GC Team Championship, which will be held from May 18 to 20, features the top prize of four nights B&B in the Residence Apartments in Mar Menor Golf Resort in the Murcia region of Spain with three rounds of golf at a choice of six golf courses, including Mar Menor, La Torre, Saurines, Hacienda Riquelme, El Valle and Alhama. The prize also includes €400 towards the price of the return flights.

Other prizes include a West of Ireland golf break at the Castlecourt Hotel in Westport, an East of Ireland golf break in Tulfarris Golf Resort and a Midlands golf break in the Tullamore Court Hotel.

There are many other team prizes up for grabs including a ladies team prize, a seniors (over-60s) prize and a non-GUI team prize.

Cost of entry to the competition, which has Castlecomer Credit Union as its main sponsor is €160 per team including post-round meal. All funds raised from the Team Championship will go towards the upkeep of the course.

Further information is available from 086-2451598 or 087-1810011.

LADIES: Four ladies teams will represent the club this week. The intermediate team play Borris today (Wednesday) in Mount Juliet. The Minor Cup team play Tulfarris in Carlow while the Challenge Cup team play Mullingar in the Royal Curragh on Saturday. On Sunday the Revive Active team play Rathdowney.

SENIORS: A big turnout is expected when the seniors play for the Pat Byrne Memorial Trophy on May 9. The prestigious competition is held in honour of Pat, who was a role model for young and old.

Results, seniors competition, April 25: 1 Murty Coonan (11), Ollie Maher (16), Michael McGrath (24), 64pts; 2 Michael Doheny (17), Eamon McIvor (21), Pat Kearney (24), 59pts; 3 Pat Morrissey (18), Tom Slevin (28), Matt Pollack (26), Seamie Brennan (21), 56pts.

INTER-CLUB: The J.B. Carr team had good win in their first round Scotch foursomes match against Gowran Park.

Team was Seamus Brennan and Christy Comerford, Seamus Malone and Johnny Brennan, John Kelly and Seamus O’Connor, Tom Mooney and Donie Walsh, Martin Brennan and Murty Coonan. Thanks went to hosts Gowran Park for their hospitality and sportsmanship.

SCRAMBLE: The scramble competition is back at the club. It is held every Tuesday at 5pm.

GARDENING: The club will host a gardening information evening from 8pm in the clubhouse on Thursday, May 10.

RECYCLING: A joint clothes recycling collection with SOS Castlecomer will be held this Bank Holiday Weekend. Old clothes can be dropped into the ladies and gents locker rooms or the SOS Castlecomer up to Tuesday.

RESULTS: Results, men’s 18-hole singles stableford, April 29: 1 Paul Rice (11), 43pts; 2 Liam Dooley (16), 40pts (b9); gross Colin Dunne (6), 32pts. Class One: Karl O’Donnell (6), 37pts. Class Two: Brian Dermody (18), 40pts. Class Three: Seamus Brennan (21), 39pts.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Men’s open singles. Saturday/Sunday: Men’s open fourball.

MOUNT JULIET

There was plenty of action on the inter-club front with a number of Mount Juliet GC teams in action over the week.

The Duggan Cup team had a good win against Borris GC, beating them by four matches to one. The team, managed by Sean O’Neill, will meet Kilkenny in the next round.

The Ladies Intermediate Cup team, under manager Annette Hogan, had a 5-0 win over the Rosslare ladies. This match was played on neutral ground at Carrick-on-Suir GC.

The men’s Leinster Fourball team, managed by John Thompson, were beaten by Castlecomer GC.

There was better news for the Ladies Junior Cup team. The team, managed by Joan McHugh, beat Waterford Castle at Kilkenny GC to progress to the next round.

The Irish Mixed Foursomes team, managed by Paul and Bernie Madigan, beat the Heritage GC by four matches to one in their first outing. This was a good win as the Heritage had beaten a fancied Royal Curragh team in the first round of this competition.

Three more club teams will be in action this week. The Barton Cup team, managed by Ted Hoyne, take on neighbours Kilkenny GC while the Kathleen Gaffney-led Ladies Minor Cup team play Mountrath GC at the neutral venue of Castlecomer GC.

The final team in action will be the J.B. Carr team. Managed by Paul Madigan, they will play Gowran Park GC.

MATCHPLAY: Members are reminded that the matchplay draws are posted on the club notice boards in the locker rooms. Members are asked to play their respective matches as early as possible.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Ladies Invitation Day. Sunday: Member/Guest fourball competition.

CALLAN

An overnight stay plus two rounds of golf at Faithlegg GC is up for grabs at the Bank Holiday Weekend competition at Callan GC.

The open champagne scramble, which runs from Friday to Monday, costs €60 per team with €40 re-entry. First prize is an overnight stay plus two rounds of golf at Faithlegg. Second prize is an overnight stay and evening meal for four plus one day’s golf in Dundrum House. All funds raised will go towards course maintenance.

INTER-CLUB: There was no joy on the inter-club front for Callan GC as the mixed team bowed out of this year’s competition.

At home were Liam Duggan & Claire Henriques, Joe Madigan & Rita O’Neill and Jimmy Dunne & Catherine Davis. Jim Kirby & Breda Ryan and Liam O’Hara & Betty McGrath were away.

RGA: Results, RGA weekly competition, April 30: Cat A - 1 Martin Maher, 35pts; 2 Jimmy O’Brien, 33pts; 3 Denis Collins, 31pts. Cat B - 1 Joe Pollard, 28pts c/b; 2 John Kinchella, 28pts; 3 Pat Wall, 28pts.

RESULTS: Results, men’s 15-hole singles, April 28 & 29: 1 Nigel Dagg, 33pts (b9); 2 Patrick Donovan, 33pts; gross Andy Needham, 27pts; 3 Pat Mulrooney, 32pts.

Results, O’Dwyer open singles competition, April 25: 1 Paddy Harkin, 35pts; 2 Jamie Tennyson, 32pts; gross Niall O’Sullivan. Twos club: Ger Ruth, fourth hole; Paddy Harkin, 14th hole.

Result, ladies 15-hole competition, April 24: 1 Noelle O’Driscoll, 28pts.

Results, ladies nine-hole competition, April 24: 1 Caroline Healy, 17pts c/b; 2 Bridget Holohan, 17pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 12, 21 and 24. Consolation prizes (€30) went to Margaret T. O’Shea, John Beirne, Nora Murphy. Sellers were Murt Cuddihy, Tommy Coyne and John Kirwan. The jackpot is now €2,650.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Mountain View GC will host an open singles competition over the May Bank Holiday weekend. Entry fee is €5 for members and €15 for visitors. Further information from 056-7768122 or info@mviewgolf.com.

BEREAVED: Sympathy went to Anne Foskin, who has been bereaved by the death of her sister Catherine Fallon. Sympathy also to Josie O’Gorman who has been bereaved by the death of her sister Margaret O’Carroll.

RESULTS: Results, club singles qualifier and medal competition, April 29: 1 Michael O’Neill (13), 66 nett; 2 Eugene Killian (16), 67; 3 Seamus Fitzpatrick (19), 68; 4 Jim Dunne (15), 70; 5 Tom Murphy (14), 70; 6 Martin Walsh (19), 71. Medal winners were Michael O’Neill, Eugene Killian and Seamus Fitzpatrick.

DIARY: Sunday: Bank Holiday Weekend open single stableford. Tuesday: Mountain View 18-hole competition. Wednesday: Ladies singles competition. Thursday, May 10: Seniors’ 13-hole competition.

GOWRAN PARK

Gowran Park GC will host an open singles stableford competition this weekend. The top prize is a four star two-night break for two, including dinner.

Running from Saturday to Monday, timesheets are proving popular. Entry fee is €20 for visitors. Further information from 056-7726699.

GET INTO GOLF: Lessons for the men’s Get Into Golf programme will begin on Monday.

The five-week programme consists of one-hour lessons on Monday evenings to guide players through the basics of the game.

The cost of the programme is €50, with all equipment provided. As limited spaces are available pre-registration is necessary. Contact the office, tel 056-7726699, for more information.

SINGLES: The final week of our Spring series open singles will be held tomorrow (Thursday) with one last chance to qualify for the final on May 18.

SUMMER: The Summer Series starts on Friday. Timesheet is available online or from 056-7726699.

RATHDOWNEY

The official opening party for the Fairway 19 bar and restaurant will be held at Rathdowney GC on Friday at 7pm. All are welcome to attend the opening.

A par three contest will be held from 5 to 7pm for members.

RESULTS: Results. medal stableford, April 28 & 29: 1 Darren Russell (10), 41pts; 2 Liam Coady (18), 37pts; gross Martin Gleeson (7), 30pts; 3 Kevin Galvin (12), 37pts.

Result, Husqvarna Tuesday open singles: 1 Peter Gray (8), 34pts.

Results, ladies singles competition, April 29: 1 Brigid Maher (15), 38pts; 2 Marian Delaney (35), 30pts.

Results, senior captain Ed Carter’s prize, April 26: 1 P.J. Duggan, 39pts; 2 Jim Delaney, 37pts; 3 Willie Ryan, 37pts; 4 Paud O’Reilly, 37pts; 5 Paschal Ryan, 37pts; 6 Martin O’Sullivan, 36pts; 7 John O’Malley, 36pts; 8 Christy Jones, 35pts.

Results, National Breast Cancer fundraiser, April 25: 1 Claire P. Delahunty (24), 35pts; 2 Eileen Delaney (27), 32pts; 3 Breda Colleton (21), 32pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 3, 16, 17 and 28. The jackpot is now €6,800.

DIARY: Saturday/Sunday: MW Hire Junior & Intermediate Scratch Cups. Entries to 0505-46170.