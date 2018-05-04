Kilkenny: camogie star Katie Power sweeps top League award

Kilkenny’s Katie Power scooped the Camogie Association Division 1 Player of the League Award for the 2018 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues at the second annual awards event held in Croke Park tonight.

Power’s consistently high performances for the Cats caught the eye of her opposition managers to see her top the nominations list ahead of a strong field made up of her teammates, Kilkenny duo Anne Dalton and Denise Gaule, Limerick star Niamh Mulcahy and the 2017 winner, Beth Carton of Waterford.

The award marked a great campaign for the Cats star who collected a third league title in-a-row when they defeated Cork in the Division 1 Final last month.

Sheila McGrath was selected as the Division 2 winner following Westmeath’s run to the Division 2 final where they were edged out by Cork.

Roscommon’s Niamh Farrell was chosen as the winner for Division 3, capping a promising start to 2018 for her in which her side finished as runners-up in Division 3 in April.

The awards, which were selected by opposition managers highlighted the outstanding performances of all of the nominees through the 2018 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues.

Speaking at the event Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods said: "This is the second year of the Camogie Association Player of the Leagues Awards which highlight and acknowledge the top performers from this year’s Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues.

"All of the nominees have been selected by managers from opposing teams who they have faced this year. The managers identified their outstanding performances against them and this unique insight is a true recognition of how impressive they have been to earn the praise and recognition of their opponents.”

Camogie Association Player of the League Award – Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 - Katie Power (Kilkenny)

Camogie Association Player of the League Award – Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 - Sheila McGrath (Westmeath)

Camogie Association Player of the League Award – Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 3 - Niamh Farrell (Roscommon).