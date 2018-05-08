Kilkenny greyhounds: Red Mills stake gets off to red hot start

There was a great night’s racing at the Kilkenny track on Friday when seven first round heats of the Red Mills Champion Open Unraced Stake and the final of the TP Weadick Open 725 stake were run.

In the staying final, Kiltrea Brian was sent off the 2/1 favourite. The contest was level early before Kiltrea Brian asserted into the bend.

Showing plenty of dash, Kiltrea Brian built up a three length lead over Priceless Rum rounding the third turn.

There was no change going down the far side as John Doyle’s son of Aero Majestic and Kiltrea Ally led his rivals a merry dance. Sporting Victor finished well from off the pace, but Kiltrea Brian had this in the bag.

Kiltrea Brian took the €2,500 first prize by five and a half lengths in 40.92.

In the Red Mills there were impressive wins for Cushie Jet and Droopys Neymar, while Tabor and Arminta led a Ballymac double.

In the first heat, Talented Lad led up on the rails.

The pace setter went on to hold a length lead at the second turn with Droopys Neymar chasing hard in behind. The Pat Buckley trained Droopys Neymar took over at the third turn before going away to score by three and a half lengths in 29.10.

Ardera Shiraz came through for second spot as Talented Lad feell out of contention.

The second heat saw Dignity lead up from trap 4, followed by Ballymac Tabor.

Dignity showed plenty of early speed to shoot five lengths clear into the back stretch, with Ballymac Tabor running off the bend in behind.

Moving with purpose

Dignity continued to lead into the third but Droopys Saga was moving with purpose in behind. Droopys Saga ran the bends very wide and this allowed the strong running Ballymac Tabor back into contention.

Ballymac Tabor, trained by Liam Dowling, came up along the rails to deny Droopys Saga by a length in 29.45.

In race three Ballymoney Skye began well and led up on the rails.

The pace setter moved well between the turns and was two lengths in front of Cill Dubh Kevin at the start of the back stretch.

The lead was down to a length into the third as Good Warrior improved in behind. Good Warrior finished strongly to see off Ballymoney Skye by three and a half lengths in 29.30.

The fourth went the way of Champs Boy.

The winner began well in company with Thunder Rolls. Champs Boy hugged the rails but Thunder Rolls matched him between the turns.

However, Champs Boy went on to lead by two lengths into the third turn and from there Champs Boy was untroubled.

Crossing the line Champs Boy was home by four and a half lengths in 29.36, with Droopys Policy back in second.

Race six was the Red Mills Champion Open unraced 525 round one, heat five.

Glory Snake began well from trap 2 and vied for the early lead with Ballymac Arminta.

The pair were still locked together rounding the second but down into the third, Ballymac Arminta asserted to take over, leading by two lengths turning for home.

Trainer Liam Dowling completed a double as Ballymac Arminta raced on to see off Glory Snake by two lengths in 29.13.

The performance of the night came from the John Codd trained Cushie Jet in sixth heat.

Started well

The son of Droopys Jet and Except Change started well alongside Ballybough Dan before asserting into the bend. Glasheen Bolt followed Cushie Jet around the bend but then checked independently.

Cushie Jet had no such problems as he stretched out into a 12 length lead down the far side. Gone to Ground won the battle for second spot but it was a distant second spot as Cushie Jet came home in splendid isolation.

Twelve lengths to the good crossing the line, Cushie Jet stopped the clock in a blistering 28.95.

In the seventh and final heat of the night, Wee Puma lit out from trap 4 and went on to lead around the opening two bends.

Wee Puma went down the far side a length in front of Droopys Berry.

Droopys Berry, trained by Murt Leahy, drew level into the third bend before outstaying Wee Puma by three lengths in 29.34.

The last race of the night was a graded contest.

Boozed Bonus led up on the outer and moved two lengths clear of Baileys Scolari out of the second bend.

The lead was up to three lengths by the third and Boozed Bonus, trained by Paraic Campion was in complete control.

Sino Supreme came through from off the pace to finish second, three and a half lengths adrift of Boozed Bonus in 29.55.